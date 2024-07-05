Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 21:24

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice opened this Thursday (4), at the Maracanã stadium, the Reception Room for women victims of violence. Located in the area of ​​the Fan and Major Events Court, the room is a space with structure and people prepared and trained to receive victims of some type of violence.

The opening ceremony was held moments before the start of the match between Fluminense and Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship.

For the president of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Judge Ricardo Rodrigues Cardozo, the ideal situation would be to not have to open a shelter to defend victims of violence. “I must say that this is not a happy time. I wish it were not necessary to open shelters like this. I wish there was no violence. That is why I understand that this is a time for us to reflect on this. Will we always have to have a shelter to support women and people who suffer violence?” he asked.

In the judge’s opinion, this reflection must be shared by everyone. “The time has come to reflect on this moment. I urge all of society to think more about these issues. Women can be sure that they will have our full support. Not only here in this room that we are opening, but throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

The coordinator of the Judicial Commission for the Coordination of Special Civil and Criminal Courts for Sporting Events, Judge Agostinho de Almeida Filho, considered the new space essential to meet a demand that the Court had already identified. “Our experience in the Court led us to conclude that it was necessary and important to create this space,” he explained.