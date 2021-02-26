Mara Wilson, who played Matilda in the film of the same name, wrote a revealing essay in the New York Times last February 23, in which he provides details of the child hypersexualization of which he was a victim because of the media.

In the article, she recounted the “sexualization” that she experienced by the public and some media when she was little.

The 33-year-old actress, retired from the cinema since her teens, published the text weeks after the controversial documentary about Britney Spears was released. The young woman also showed her support for the revelations of the ‘Princess of pop’.

In the trial, Wilson He said that he decided to put acting aside after seeing that many of the actresses appeared on the covers of men’s magazines or video clips with sexual connotations. “Anyway, I had already been sexualized and I hated it,” she said.

Also, she explained that when she appeared in the movies they always showed her in “a knee-length summer dress.”

“This was all intentional – my parents thought I’d be safer that way. But it does not work. People asked me ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ in interviews since he was six years old. Reporters were asking me who I thought was the sexiest actor and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute, “added Wilson.

On the other hand, she said that it was nice that 10-year-old fans told her they were in love with her, but it wasn’t when 50-year-old adults did it.

“Even before I was 12, there were pictures of me on foot fetish websites and I had been Photoshopped into child pornography. I was ashamed, “added the actress.

Mara Wilson backs Britney Spears revelations

In your text, Mara he points out that the sexualization he suffered was caused by “the media and the public.” “I was never sexually harassed on a film set,” he said.

She was also familiar with the moments in Britney Spears’ life told in a recent documentary.

“We both had dolls made with us, we had close friends and boyfriends who shared our secrets, and grown men who commented on our bodies,” she said.

The film Framing Britney Spears drew criticism over the treatment the pop star received during her music career. The impact of the documentary reached such a point that her ex-partner Justin Timberlake and some media apologized to the singer.

