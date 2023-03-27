On Domenica In, Mara Venier let herself go to a shocking revelation about Paolo Limiti

Another episode of was aired on Sunday 26 March 2023 Sunday In. During the live broadcast, Mara Venier has dedicated ample space to characters belonging to the world of entertainment. Among the latter, the face of Paolo Limiti emerged. Just in memory of the man, the famous presenter let herself go to a shocking revelation. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

In the bet Of Sunday In aired on March 26, 2023, Mara Venier dedicated ample space to Paul Limits, one of the most important authors and hosts in the world of entertainment. In the studio of the presenter to celebrate the I remember of the man there were also Manuela Villa, Tizia Rivale, the singer Giovanna and Justine Mattera.

Despite the smiles and emotions, the woman could not help but scold some colleagues. These were hers words:

I want to say one last thing. At Paolo Limiti’s funeral there were very few people from the entertainment world. I can say? A shame!

Subsequently, it was to take the floor VAT Zanicchi who missed one swear word. In light of this, Venier took it back, inviting her to limit her frankness. Once hers appeased vehemenceIva Zanicchi took the opportunity of remembering Paolo Limiti to confess:

He was a person who gave a lot. All the artists who participated in the broadcasts for Paolo were his children.

Also Orietta Berti should have intervened in the study of Sunday In. However, the singer I could not be present as she performs the role of commentator Big Brother VIP. Despite this, the landlady wanted it greet live: