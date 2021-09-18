Mara Venier is now a historical face of Rai, but the farewell to Domenica In seems to be approaching now: the confession

The years in which Mara Venier is at the helm of Sunday IN, the presenter, however, admits to being tired and tried. For years there has been talk of his possible abandonment, but now it seems almost certain. Soon, Aunt Mara will “retire”.

I repeat it and I am convinced of it. After this I stop. It’s too tiring… I’ll do my best again this year, but I feel the need to think about me, to dedicate time to myself, to take better care of myself.

Obviously, leaving the program that most made her the protagonist of Italian TV scares her. For her, Domenica In is a milestone, but unfortunately the time has come. Fright is normal, plus it states:

I am already mine because of my chronic insecurity, but even more so because I cannot speak. I make a bestial effort: I have a vice that creates a great difficulty in speaking. And so many words I can’t pronounce them. I always think that on the air I could get stuck and make a fool of myself ».

This year, however, big guests are expected and he announces one: “I will often have as a guest Don Mazzi whom I adore, and from the height of his 91 years he will make us reflect with his broad, solid and common sense vision”.

