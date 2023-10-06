Over the last few hours Mara Venier she looked furious to all the fans. Needless to say, her reaction went viral online in just a few hours. The presenter of Sunday In she let out a harsh outburst because she had been scammed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

For a few days, one has been circulating on the web spot which features Mara Venier ed Elon Musk. The advertisement in question shows the presenter and the owner of the social network “Twitter” inviting their fans to make an announcement investment in a trading platform.

However, the presenter of Sunday In he never filmed the commercial in question and never even had anything to do with Elon Musk. So, it was a real one fraud. In light of this, Venier did not send them to tell those responsible for this scam and she made herself the protagonist vent on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

Once again I am the unaware and innocent victim of an attempted scam against gullible naive people. Sons of bitches, scammers!!!!

It’s not all. Venier explained that, behind the video in which it is recommended to invest 250 euros in a financial project, the power of technology is hiddenartificial intelligence. Furthermore, the woman would have received numerous phone calls from people who were surprised by such news.

Mara Venier takes legal action

Currently, Mara Venier is not aware of who theauthor company of this scam. In any case, in addition to publicly distancing herself from the commercial, the presenter also contacted hers legal Giorgia Assumma. The latter would already be working to get the right ones defenses of the directly interested party.