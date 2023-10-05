Nicola’s shot in hospital in a wheelchair worried millions of fans, Mara Venier herself explains what really happened: here are her words

Mara Venier in recent days he has worried all his fans by publishing an unexpected shot on his Instagram stories. The latter had thus shown her husband Nicola Carraro in hospital sed in a wheelchair without giving any explanation.

A social story deleted shortly after but which had already started making the rounds with various users who immediately asked for updates and clarifications on the matter. In fact, in the last few hours, nothing else has been talked about both because of the curiosity that has arisen but also because of the concern.

To explain what happened and to break the silence regarding her husband, it is Mara Venier herself who clarified in front of her fans. Here are her words.

Mara Venier, the truth behind the photo of her husband in a wheelchair: Her words

At first after deleting the photo, neither of the two interested parties had decided to update their fans on what was happening. The words on what the reasons for his hospitalization could be had been written by the portal I read.

In fact, the latter had stated: “It could be simple controls, but fans are worried and are waiting for new information from Mara. She, immediately after publishing the story on Instagram, removed it”.

However, hours later, it is finally Mara Venier who really says what happened to her husband Nicola. Fortunately, behind the photo that has worried the web, there is a simple one bronchoscopy went in the best way.

The presenter stated: “Everything OK. But this photo from this morning represents absolute love. And love always brings good things”. Everything turned out for the best and “Aunt Mara” fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief.