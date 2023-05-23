Yesterday, Sunday 21 May 2023, another episode of Sunday In on Rai 1. Among the guests of the live broadcast was Massimiliano Ossini who indulged in a long interview with his wife and daughter. However, during the conversation, Mara Venier has become the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Mara Venier is one of the TV personalities most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Every Sunday, the presenter never misses an appointment on Rai 1 with Sunday In. Among guests of the episode aired on Sunday 21 May 2023 there was Massimiliano Ossini.

The latter showed up in the studio together with his family to open his heart to the landlady. In the course of the conversation, the presenter could not help but point out to her guest that hers telephone it kept ringing. In any case, Massimiliano replied that he had an Apple Watch, so the notifications they came to him anyway.

In light of this, Venier wanted to ask her colleague if he had put the vibration but something went wrong. Therefore, the presenter unknowingly committed a small gaffe saying:

Did you put the vibrator?

Massimiliano Ossini tried not to give weight to words of the presenter but the public he couldn’t help but laugh. Moments later, Mara became aware of her mistake and exclaimed:

No, the vibe, what did I say?

It goes without saying that theepisode he amused all viewers, including the guest together with his wife and daughter. The video documenting Mara Venier’s gaffe went viral on social media in just a few hours.