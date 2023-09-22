The presenter opened the box of memories and shared a shot from the past on social media

Mara Venier she is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated presenters on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of Sunday In has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers for having shared a snapshot from the past on his social page that certainly did not go unnoticed.

There are many characters belonging to the world of entertainment who decide to open the box of memories and share shots from the past on their social pages. As already mentioned, in recent days Mara Venier has decided to show her followers aimage which portrays her when she was only six years.

The photo was taken at the beginning of the first grade. The presenter of Sunday InIn fact, she was not alone but together with her classmates. For this reason Mara Venier accompanied this caption under the image in question:

I found this photo…First grade, Maddalena di Canossa school, via Piave in Mestre. I was the most fragile, the most insecure…I had olive skin and my classmates made fun of me…Where am I??? Can you recognize me??? Life is unpredictable, always.

Needless to say, the shot in question aroused a lot of people reactions by his followers.

Someone managed to recognize the presenter. Rosanna Banfidaughter of Lino Banfi, commented on the image shared on Instagram by Mara Venier with these words:

Third from the bottom left, easy.

Even the gossip expert Amedeo Venza commented on the shot of the presenter in this way:

The beautiful eyes remained the same! Third down!

Mara’s other followers also seem to have recognized the presenter thanks to her beautiful looks eyes. Among the many comments written, we can in fact read:

Impossible not to recognize your eyes.

With those expressive eyes it’s impossible not to recognize you.

