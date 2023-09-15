The presenter’s revelations did not go unnoticed: here is what she declared

In a few days Mara Venier will return to the air on Rai 1 at the helm of Domenica In. While waiting to see her again on the small screen, the presenter gave an interview to the weekly ‘Gente’ where some of her statements certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Looking forward to returning to the helm of Sunday In, Mara Venier gave an interview to the weekly ‘Gente’. During the interview the presenter she indulged in some private confessions that attracted everyone’s attention. In detail, Aunt Mara revealed how she spends hers money.

These were the words of the presenter regarding the issue:

For myself I spend almost nothing. I spend on my children, on my grandchildren. I bought everyone a house, even the little layman already has one registered in his name. I care about their future, I don’t want them to have problems. And they won’t have any. And all thanks to my work, the work of a life.

Mara Venier says goodbye to Sunday In: “This will be my last year”

On the occasion of Press conference organized to present the new season of Domenica In, Mara Venier indulged in one confession which left everyone speechless. According to her statements, this is the last year that Mara Venier will be at the helm of the program.

These were his words about it: