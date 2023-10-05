About four months ago, Pier Francesco Forleo passed away. On the occasion of the Rai executive’s birthday, the daughter of Mara Venier he wanted to share a sweet thought with all his fans through his social account. Let’s find out all the details together.

The disappearance of Pier Francesco Forleo It changed my life forever Elisabetta Ferracinidaughter of Mara Venier, and her son Giulio Longari. The Rai manager passed away about four months ago, precisely at the beginning of June, due to a bad illness that he had been carrying with him for a long time.

Yesterday, October 4, 2023, was his birthday birthday and Elisabetta Ferracini took the opportunity to make one sweet dedication to her husband on social media. In detail, you published a photo which portrays Forleo on a bike in the mountains. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

Happy Birthday my love.

Mara’s daughter went a little further through hers Instagram Stories in which added:

I miss you a lot.

To the touching gesture by Elisabetta Ferracini was added that of the presenter who shared one shot in which Pier Francesco Forleo appears in the foreground and, to accompany the caption, he wrote this phrase:

How much we miss you. Happy birthday Pier… Wherever you are.

The passing of Pier Francesco Forleo: Mara Venier’s last farewell

Pier Francesco Forleo was a very popular man for career which he built as a Rai manager. Forleo had been fighting against one for a long time bad disease. He passed away on the night of June 8th to 9th 2023 at the age of 62. With these words Mara Venier said goodbye to her son-in-law for the last time: