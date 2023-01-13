The announcement made by the presenter herself on her social channels commented by hundreds of people.

Sudden and painful mourning for Mara Venier. She announced it on Instagram. A dear friend of hers has passed away, Robert Ruggieroone of the most famous criminal lawyers in Rome.

Roberto as well as with Mara was also friends with other well-known personalities from the entertainment world and in the past he had also been a guest at the Maurizio Costanzo Show.

“My Roberto … you left so suddenly … you left me too” – Mara began in her post.

Source: web

“We kept a lot of company when I came to you at Live Life, a beautiful time. I kept hearing it until a few months ago”- he wrote in the obituary. Many personalities have commented showing closeness to Venier for the tragic event. Among these also the ex-husband Jerry Cala which he wrote “I’m really sorry!”

Robert Ruggiero he was a lawyer, one of the most famous and important criminal lawyers in the capital. According to the first reports he would have been taken ill as he left a restaurant in the Prati district in Rome. The man was the defense attorney of many television and entertainment personalities: from Califano to Maurizio Costanzo himself.

In the past he has also defended illustrious figures in Italian politics, such as Bettino Craxi with Ruggiero who was the lawyer of the Craxi foundation. During the Mani Pulite season he was then the lawyer of Mach di Palmstein who was always acquitted during the various trials in which he was accused.

Robert Ruggiero he had also been awarded the honorific plaque presented to him by the Bar Council for his work over the years. In short, a really important loss for the forensic world of the capital but of the whole nation. In addition to the personalities of the show, the condolences for the disappearance also came from various exponents of Capitoline and national politics.