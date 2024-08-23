Mara Venier has confirmed that she has undergone two retinal surgeries for a sudden haemorrhage and will have to undergo at least three more operations

Mara Venier she did not have a good summer due to some health problems, which will unfortunately accompany her in the coming months. In a few weeks the presenter of Sunday In She has undergone two eye surgeries and has at least three more scheduled.

“I underwent two retinal surgeries for a sudden hemorrhage. – he says Mara Venier to Dagospia – And now I have to do three more hoping to regain some of my sight. This is the truth before people say things that aren’t true. It was a period of solitude because I didn’t want to ruin my children’s holidays. Now I’m in Viareggio with my husband Nicola”.

Mara Venier two weeks ago she posted a photo on Instagram with one eye protected by a transparent eye shield next to her ophthalmologist, Andrea Cusumano. In the post, the presenter thanked the doctor and his staff and said she had undergone a second operation.