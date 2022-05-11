The hostess of Domenica In ended up in the storm for her decision not to host Manuel Bortuzzo.

The decision is making a lot of discussion Mara Venier to cut off the guest of Manuel Bortuzzo to Sunday In. The swimmer had to attend the program to present the film “Born again”Broadcast the same evening on Rai 1, but this was not the case.

Decision apparently taken by Mara Venier due to Manuel’s presence the day before a very true, from the competition. The presence of Bortuzzo in the transmission of Silvia Toffanin Venier didn’t like it and so she decided to kill him.

Although to tell the truth Manuel A Verissimo spoke more about his private and sentimental life than the film about his story. But Mara apparently didn’t want to hear right.

Mara Venier criticized by Riccardo Laganà

And his decision also met with the disappointment of the Rai top management. Especially of Riccardo Laganàa member of the Rai Board of Directors who in a post on social media attacked the decision taken by Venier.

Source: Rai

Laganà first defined Mara “the eternal conductor of Sunday afternoon “then she was accused of having decided “In a broken way” not to host Manuel in the episode.

For Lagana Rai lost a great opportunity to present a film which was then broadcast on the flagship network and to talk about a delicate issue such as that of disability.

“We missed the opportunity to talk about disabilities and the techniques that deliver new hope to those who have to reprogram their lives from the perspective of the wheelchair “ – wrote Riccardo Laganà.

As for the reason that would have pushed Mara Venier to cancel the guest of Manuel Bortuzzothe member of the Rai Board of Directors said: “Mind you, it is the same competition that is instead celebrated when it comes to praising well-known Mediaset characters and programs or Over The Top productions, perhaps during Sunday in “.