These are the words of the presenter of Domenica In: “Now I’m running away from the ophthalmologist”

Mara Venier never stops making people talk about themselves. During the last episode of Life Live aired, the host of Sunday In has become the protagonist of a revelation that is causing a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers. In fact, she confessed to the journalist that she had suffered a small domestic accident.

Over the last few hours, Mara Venier’s name has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. It all started when, guest of Life Livethe presenter confessed to Alberto Matano of having been involved in a small accident.

These were his words about it:

Always to be… with the luck I have, I got a pencil stuck in my eye and I’ve been with ice packs for three hours. Now I’m going to run away from you and go to my eye doctor.

At the moment we don’t know what happened in detail but certainly there affair will have ended in the best way.

Sunday InMara Venier leaves, the announcement: “This will be my last year”

Mara Venier ready to leave Sunday In? According to his words there would be no doubt. This will in fact be the last year of management for Aunt Mara. Mara Venier herself made the news public on the occasion of the Press conference organized to present the new season of the program.

With these words Mara Venier announced that she was ready to leave management of the program: