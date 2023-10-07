In the last few hours the news of Francesco Le Foche’s attack has been causing a lot of discussion. We remember that the specialist in allergology and clinical immunology suffered a violent attack that left everyone speechless. In these hours Mara Venier The doctor showed great concern for his health conditions, to whom he dedicated a touching message.

Mara Venier shattered by the dramatic story in which the doctor was involved Francesco Le Foche. As already mentioned, the specialist in allergology and clinical immunology was attacked by a patient in his office in Rome and in these hours everyone is apprehensive and worried about his health conditions.

Although he does not appear to be at the end of his life, Dr. Francesco Le Foche is under the constant observation of his medical colleagues. As soon as she heard the news, Mara Venier immediately showed concern about what happened to the doctor, often a guest of Sunday In. The presenter thought she was close to the doctor with a social message that attracted everyone’s attention. These were his words:

My Francesco… what can I say? Come on and I love you so much.

Mara Venier worried about Francesco Le Foche: here’s what happened to the guest doctor of Sunday In

As already mentioned, Dr Francesco Le Foche was attacked last Thursday just before 6pm in his doctor’s office in Rome. One of his patients, aged around 36, believed he had been treated badly, lost his mind and started beating the doctor severely.

After the attack, Francesco Le Foche was transported to the Policlinico Umberto I with the code red. At the moment the doctor is in a reserved prognosis in the maxillofacial surgery department with a cranial-facial trauma, a fracture of the left orbital floor, as well as of the nasal septum.