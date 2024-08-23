These have not been easy months for Mara Venier. The beloved presenter has had to deal with some physical problems. Aunt Mara loves to have a sincere and direct relationship with her fans: last July, after an unspecified eye problem, she shared a selfie on Instagram from the Casa di Cura San Domenico in Rome, hinting at an emergency hospitalization and surgery. Then in August, a new social update from the same hospital.

The host of Domenica In decided to tell in more detail what happened. “I underwent two retinal surgeries for a sudden hemorrhage. And now I have to do three more hoping to regain some of my sight. This is the truth before people say things that aren’t true,” Mara Venier told Dagospia, emphasizing that she spent “a shitty summer” in which she couldn’t leave Italy and enjoy the vacation she had initially planned with her husband Nicola Carraro.

“It was a period of solitude because I didn’t want to ruin my children’s holidays. Now I’m in Viareggio with my husband Nicola,” added the presenter. Despite a difficult summer, Venier managed to realize one of her dreams: to be directed by Ferzan Ozpetek in his latest film, Diamanti, shot in Rome in recent weeks. Now for aunt Mara, a few days of relaxation in Viareggio with her husband, before returning to TV in September with Domenica In (her last, she says).