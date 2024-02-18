The presenter returned to the air with Domenica In after the storm that saw her as the protagonist in recent days

Those were tough days to say the least Mara Venier. In fact, we remember that the presenter was involved in a real storm after the episode of Sunday In post Sanremo in which Dargen D'Amico and Ghali spoke of “stop the genocide”. After the controversy that arose, the presenter returned with her program throwing a dig that did not go unnoticed. Let's find out together what her words were.

Despite a little voltageMara Venier is back on air with hers Sunday In after the controversies that have befallen her in recent days. As already mentioned, the presenter he began the episode of his program with a dig that was noticed by many.

In detail, the presenter revealed that in 30 years of television something like this has never happened to her and, by interviewing her guests, she invited them to say anything. Among the guests present in the studio, Mara Venier had the opportunity to interview Gigliola Cinquetti and the Sanremo duo Nek and Francesco Renga who then performed with the song 'Pazzo di Te'. Before interviewing the guests, Mara addressed these words to the artists:

Here you can say and do whatever you want. Here for 30 years.

The episode of Sunday In aired today, Sunday 18 February, it began in a rather bizarre way, that is, under the notes of Vasco Rossi's song 'I'm still here… eh yes'. We remember that during the episode of Sunday In aired after Sanremo FestivalMara Venier interrupted Dargen D'Amico while he was talking aboutimmigration. The presenter's gesture sparked quite a bit of controversy, both from web users and from the public at home.