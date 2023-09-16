The presenter takes stock on the eve of the new edition of Domenica In, starting on Sunday 17 September

Mara Venier she is without a doubt one of the most loved characters by the Italian television audience, a constant presence in Italian homes since the 80s, but also for a professional like her the time has come to take a step back and say goodbye to one of the programs she is most attached to, Domenica In, starting with the new season Sunday 17 September on Rai 1.

Mara Venier about to say goodbye to Domenica In? — The 72-year-old has been confirmed at the helm of the Rai 1 Sunday program, but the new edition could be her last as hostess: “30 years have passed and I have spent fifteen of them hosting this program. Who would have thought? Every year I think it is the last and every year after that it goes very well”, said the presenter in the press conference, underlining the intention to leave is stronger than ever: “This year, however, will be my last year and I don’t think I’ll go back.” See also The 5 key footballers of Monterrey against the Tigres in the Clásico Regio

At the basis of Mara Venier’s decision is the need to spend time with his family: “It’s a demanding program that I work on ten months a year and maybe it’s right at my age that I stay closer to my family, that I spend more time with my husband Nicola. I want to enjoy my love.”

Mara Venier and her relationship with money — On the eve of the return of Domenica In, this year in a traveling version, Mara Venier gave a long interview to the weekly People and among the many issues addressed by the 72-year-old was her own relationship with money: “I have been independent since the age of 8. I was a child, in primary school. In the afternoon I went to the hairdresser to put on nozzles. They gave me a tip and I bought small things for school, pencils that perhaps my parents didn’t they could give me.”

Zia Mara, as she has been called for years by her millions of fans, has made no secret of how those first years of economic difficulties, between childhood and adolescence, had taught the value of saving: “Apart from the fact that they use the fact that I’m married to a rich man, to pay me not even that much. I spend almost nothing on myself. I spend on my children, on my grandchildren. I bought everyone’s house, even the little Iaio already has one registered. I care about their future, I don’t want them to have problems. And they won’t have any. And all thanks to my work, the work of a life.” See also FIFA could start regulating the coaching market

Mara Venier has never stopped at anything, always on air even in the face of life’s great difficulties. Last year, after the untimely death of her son-in-law, Pier Francesco Forleo, she decided not to give up Domenica In: “I decided to do it: he would have wanted it that way. Once the program finished, I stayed in Rome for a few weeks to remain close to my daughter and my nephew Giulio”.

A definitive farewell to Domenica In? — It is not the first time that Mara Venier has announced his farewell to Domenica In, but so far she has always returned as hostess. And this year too, after her words, few believe she will retire. But, as admitted by the presenter herself, if someone will take her place on Domenica In, that someone should be her friend Alberto Matano, one of the leading faces of Rai in recent years.