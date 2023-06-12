The memory of Mara Venier on Domenica in Of Pier Francesco Forleo, who recently passed away, really moved everyone. The presenter wanted to dedicate a few words to her son-in-law, husband of her daughter Elisabetta Ferraccini, who passed away at the age of 62 on 9 June. Mara Venier had tears in her eyes when talking about him.

The audience accompanied the memory with a long applause. Mara Venier had the voice broken by emotion. The words she used to remember not only a “colleague”, but also a member of her family, moved everyone in the studio and at home.

Pier was an important manager of this company, Rai, which we all love dearly. And Pier Francesco Forleo also loved her very much, he was involved in sports. But to me she was just my son-in-law, I was her mother-in-law, she always called me that for 18 years. I can’t help but remember who brought nothing but joy and love to my family.

The man passed away in the night between 8 and 9 June. The Director of Rai’s Sports Rights Department was only 62 years old and had begun his career in 1997 and over the years had also been Purchasing Director.

Mara Venier’s farewell to Pier Francesco Forleo

Pier, you have been a wonderful son-in-law..you have brought nothing but joy and love into our family..and I have loved you like a son….We are all annihilated all too fast.

The Rai executive had been married for 18 years to Elisabetta Ferraccini, daughter of Mara Venier. He had an excellent relationship with his mother-in-law and was valued and respected by everyone.