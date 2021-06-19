Mara Venier has announced that she wants to be present at the next episode of Domenica In. The presenter is experiencing a very complicated period after having undergone a dental operation that made her lose sensitivity to part of the face: now, however, she is better and would like to go back to work already.

Mara Venier in this period she is facing a really complicated moment: the presenter, as she also told via Instagram, underwent a intervention to the teeth at a studio in Rome. The operation, however, was completely wrong and brought bad consequences to the Venier, that has lost there sensitivity in a good part of the face.

Fortunately, the conductor she realized in time the damage that had been caused and turned to a specialist, who subjected her to a second operation to try to recover the wound to the nerve. Due to convalescence, Mara Venier she had been forced to skip the last episode of Sunday In, but now the presenter, who has never lost heart, wanted to talk again with her audience:

“Friends of Instagram I wanted to say hello, I disappeared for a while, it was a very difficult day”.

Mara Venier: back to Domenica In?

There conductor he wanted to do a little update on what his conditions are health, stating that not everything is solved yet:

“The problem is not solved, unfortunately part of my face has lost sensation, at the moment! I hope to recover it very soon “.

Mara VenierHowever, he didn’t just want to reassure everyone about his health, but he also made a ad important for this weekend: the presenter has a great desire to return to work and does not want to hear about skipping another episode of Sunday In. “I want to be able to finish this edition!”.

Sunday, therefore, the conductor it should return to guide his program, as it has always been during this television season: “See you Sunday, a kiss”, this is the greeting of Mara Venier to her audience, who are waiting for her with great affection.