These are the words of the presenter: “I am convinced that this will be my last year on Domenica In”

A few days before the start of the new season of Sunday InMara Venier she became the protagonist of an announcement that left everyone speechless. On the occasion of the press conference organized to present the new season of the program, the presenter announced that this will be her last year on the show.

Mara Venier ready to leave Sunday In? According to his words there would be no doubt. This will in fact be the last year of management for Aunt Mara. Mara Venier herself made the news public on the occasion of the Press conference organized to present the new season of the program.

Needless to say, the presenter’s revelation left everyone speechless. With these words Mara Venier announced that she was ready to leave management of the program:

I am convinced, like never before, that this will be my last year Sunday In. I don’t think I’ll end up with this job, maybe I’ll do something else.

And, continuing with his speech, the Aunt Mara he then added that:

Sunday In it is very demanding and I am firmly convinced that you have to leave when you are high and not when you fall, as Renzo Arbore taught me. That’s what I would like to do. This year I was convinced to leave Sunday In, but I can’t say no. It’s my Achilles heel.

Finally, concluding, the presenter concluded her revelation with these words: