Mara Venier is back live on Sunday IN after the scare of the surgery: her words in tears

Mara Venier is back stronger than never, but the emotion took over. The presenter, finally on air at Sunday IN, has recovered from the nightmare she experienced days ago. At the opening of the program, the Venetian presenter broke the silence with tears.

At the opening, Mara Venier, decided to thank everyone for the messages, but above all for the affection and closeness. Opening the Sunday talk show, the woman did not hold back her tears and explained:

I am overjoyed to be here this Sunday and to take my place back. This is my place. I want to start this Sunday by thanking all the people who have sent me so many messages in these days. These have not been easy days for me. Heartfelt thanks for the many messages I received from those who follow me, but also from friends and colleagues. Excuse me, the emotion for me is great. Really, heartfelt thanks to everyone. I embrace you and thanks to Sileri for being here.

There woman is back on TV after undergoing a delicate facial surgery. More accurately the woman was placed a dental implant in the wrong way and, possibly due to an infection, he had to undergo a new surgery.

The pain in those days was excruciating, but above all the fear of not moving my face again. The woman had also explained that she would take action legally against the dentist who has operated it with so little care.

Now, fortunately, it all seems past but the fear and emotion remain.