Even if she still looks like a little girl, Mara Venier turned 70 in 2020. Thus, the Signora della Domenica had indulged in various interviews, including the very long one with Il Fatto Quotidiano in which she had confessed various backgrounds on her life, such as the one in which she had made her mother smoke a joint .

Mara Venier, originally from Mestre, she moved to Milan at only 17 years old to join her boyfriend Francesco Ferracini, who had made her pregnant. Still a minor, she had married the boy to a shotgun wedding and shortly afterwards she had given birth to her daughter Elizabeth.

Soon, however, her life changes. Working as mannequin, in fact he knows Victor De Sica but renounces the 7-year contract due to the nudity it involved and moves to Rome. With the gain of 500 thousand lirein 1971 he rents another house in Rome and takes with him mother and daughter.

Since then the woman’s career has kicked off and, in fact, today conductor it is one of most popular on television Italian; in her past, however, there are many noteworthy episodes, as she herself told two years ago to Alessandro Ferrucci of the Daily Fact.

Mara Venier: background on the mother

Telling herself on the occasion of her 70th birthday, Mara Venier had revealed that she was an eternal flower child.

I have everything left of the flower child: the mentality, my way of life to be free; basically they are the same girl arrived in Rome in 1968.

the woman had said, revealing that she immediately found herself in a circle of “alternative people”, surreal, artists not only in appearance and with a vision of the world that is never taken for granted.

Precisely because of his friends, on one occasion he had even had it done a cane to his mother.

In that context it was normal, we fully respected the colors of that mental rainbow: therefore the guitar, the fire, us around and the joint that was spinning. When she arrived at my mother I looked at her and very calmly asked her not to break the ritual, “otherwise they will be offended”. Every time that came back to Rome to find me, he asked me to see those friends again so nice.

had revealed the conductor, giving the public another nice anecdote about his amazing life.