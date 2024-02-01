The tears and words of Mara Venier during the last farewell to the great Sandra Milo: “She only called me to tell me that she loved me”

Mara Venier was also present at the last big farewell Sandra Milo. The beloved presenter allowed herself to be interviewed by the many journalists present, wearing sunglasses to cover her red eyes and the pain of having lost a great friend.

Aunt Mara arrived together with Alberto Matano. The latter was the only one who knew of Sandra Milo's health problems. For his children, the host has always been like a brother.

I loved her and she loved me. There are many memories of her, everyone loved her. She was a kind, generous woman, very present in friendship. Every now and then she would call me and she would say 'We haven't spoken in a long time, I wanted to tell you that I love you'. And we are here because we love her very much. She was a free woman, she taught other women to be free too. This is the most important thing.

They were linked by a great friendship, the disappearance of Sandra Milo saddened Mara Venier but also the whole of Italy. Fellini's Muse will continue to live forever in everyone's hearts. His imprint will be indelible and his smile will continue to shine.

Her son Ciro De Lollis explained to journalists, at the end of the service, that his mother died alone three months after discovering “that thing” (that's how he called it), during a hip check-up. She had gone to the doctor for other problems and instead she discovered that she was ill. But she left peacefully, indeed as she wanted. In her bed, with her three children and her two four-legged friends next to her.

Ciro said that the last few days have been difficult, but Sandra has always remained conscious. She passed away on the day of birthday of his nephew and his dad tried to keep it from him until the next day, to give him the little party he wanted.