On the road to Campania, Mara Venier went to visit Pietrelcina, the birthplace of Padre Pio. The presenter, accompanied by her husband Nicola Carraro, wanted to give herself a little relaxation and above all meditation and prayer after the health blows that hit her in recent days.

After the health beating, Mara Venier she decided to take a little break and went to Pietrelcina, country where he was born Father Pio. Aunt Mara is very devoted to San Pio and, taking advantage of the trip to Campania for work, first she stopped in Naples, as evidenced by her Instagram Stories (a funny gentleman who makes fun rites against bad luck in the streets of the city), then went to the place where the Saint was born and she began to to pray together with her great love, her husband Nicola Carraro.

Mara Venier prays to Padre Pio

Read also: Domenica In, Mara Venier: Stefano De Martino “killed”, there will be Maria De Filippi

The presenter of Sunday In, who in the end decided to remain at the helm of the Sunday drama of Rai 1 also next year, will be conducting the program “A voice for Padre Pio“: This is a charity evening that has been taking place in the father’s hometown for over twenty years and is broadcast on the flagship network of state television.

Aunt Mara therefore went on site for the program recordings. And so he also took the opportunity to rest a little, enjoying the silence and peace of that magical place and addressing some prayers to Padre Pio. It is the same Aunt Mara who, again in her Instagram Stories, shows videos recorded during the visit.

Even Nicola, who is super technological, very much making videos, directing and taking photos, immortalized his lady in two moments of meditation: the first in the church, the second in the open air, in front of the Madonnina.