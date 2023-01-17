Without any shadow of a doubt, Sunday In is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. Also this year, he is always at the helm of the management of the Rai format Mara Venier. During the episode aired on Sunday 15 January 2023, the well-known presenter she appeared visibly worried in front of all her viewers. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Mara Venier entered the panic during the broadcast of Sunday In. The famous presenter never misses her Sunday appointment with her television program broadcast on the Rai networks. There bet aired on January 15, 2023 hosted two great celebrities: Alessia Marcuzzi and Luca Tommassini.

The two were hosted in the studio to present their new television show Boomingwhich went on air starting from 10 January 2023 on Rai 2. However, during their interview something unexpected happened. The audience and those present in the studio perceived one strange noise which stemmed from behind the scenes. In light of this, Venier is worried and exclaimed:

What happens? Hurt? Who is?

Meanwhile, Alessia Marcuzzi also appeared visibly scared in front of the cameras. With these words commented on what was happening:

Oh my, did something happen? It’s all OK?

At some point it was the same Luca Tommasini to reveal what had happened. It seems that a I photograph has become the protagonist of one fall behind the scenes. Despite the episode, the television program did not experience any interruptions and the broadcast continued. In light of this, it seems that the professional in question has not suffered anything serious.