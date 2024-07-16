The popular TV host Mara Venier She raised concern among her fans by posting a selfie from the hospital on Instagram. The photo, taken at the Casa di cura San Domenico clinic, shows her with a patch over her left eye.

Mara Venier in hospital: “Never Calm”

At the moment, it is not clear what operation the presenter underwent, but it is known that it is an eye operation. Professor Cusumanomentioned in the post, is a renowned researcher in Ophthalmology at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, and a professor in Bonn and at Cornell University in New York. A true luminary in the field, with decades of experience behind him, who took Mara Venier into his care to improve her condition.

The fans, immediately alarmed, expressed their affection and concern in the comments, wishing her a speedy recovery. healingThe presenter of Sunday InRai1’s flagship program, is much loved by the public for her kindness and human warmth. “Aunt Mara” is what her followers affectionately call her. This unexpected update took everyone by surprise, but it also strengthened the support and affection of her followers.

On social media, thousands of comments have speculated that Mara Venier has undergone surgery cataractbut others have noted that this operation is usually scheduled and that the presenter had already announced her imminent vacation. There are many question marks but clarifications are still missing. Currently, Mara is on break from television programming and she was busy on the set of Ferzan Ozpetek’s new film, Diamonds.

To learn more about the surgery and the health status of Mara Venier we will have to wait for her to provide further details. In the meantime, fans hope that it is nothing serious and that Mara can soon return to her usual shape and smile. Her strength and fighting spirit give us hope, and everyone hopes to see her again soon on television, ready to give her faithful viewers more unforgettable moments.

