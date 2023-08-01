Mara Venier and Jovanotti, ‘strange couple’ in the Caribbean. The presenter of ‘Domenica In’, who is spending a holiday in the Dominican Republic where her husband Nicola Carraro has a house, posted a photo in which she appears embraced by the rapper-songwriter who is sitting in a wheelchair due to the after-effects of the operation suffered to the femur after the serious bicycle accident that occurred in the Caribbean country where he too was on vacation with his wife Francesca Valiani, guests of friends.

Lorenzo was doing one of his usual long bike rides when an unmarked anti-speed bump threw him into the air: the fall cost him the breaking of his collarbone and femur and surgery for the application of metal plates on the two bones. Now the artist is still spending a period of post-operative convalescence in the Caribbean. Evidently Mara, knowing him in a nearby location, wanted to reach out to embrace and encourage him. “Dajeeeee great Lorenzo”, writes Mara next to the photo that shows them together.