Over the last few hours a discovery has been made about Mara Venier which certainly sent the presenter into a rage. In fact, it seems that her name has been used for the umpteenth time to carry out a real scam. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Mara Venier decided to share a report on her social profile regarding the misadventure which saw her as the protagonist. In fact, one user wrote:

Can you shoot in Mara Venier? They faked her image and voice for a shameful scam.

Mara Venier, also last July her name was involved in a scam

It is not the first time that Mara Venier’s name has been used to carry out some scams. Last July, in fact, the presenter of Sunday In was forced to intervene on her Instagram page to deny the existence of a fake profile in her name.

After becoming aware of the fact, Aunt Mara promptly informed all her followers informing them of the fact that the profile in his name was actually a fake. These were his words:

It’s not me!

Simona Ruffino also spoke on the matter and revealed that: