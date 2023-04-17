Sunday In unusual for Mara Venier, forced to lead sitting down due to a small health problem. Mara a few days ago indeed received a so-called witch’s blow. It is not clear how he got it. The fact is that in gripping the pain he had to lead the episode of Domenica In.

Mara, who is always very sincere with the audience that follows her, confessed at the beginning of the episode: “I have lumbago and I’m stuffed with drugs“. For this reason she conducted the entire episode sitting down so as not to strain her back further. Fortunately, the episode came to an end without problems and she Mara was able to welcome all her guests into the studio.

Starting from Peter Maymom of Denise Pipitonedisappeared in Mazara del Vallo in 2004 who wrote her first book. “Until there is certain proof that Denise is no longer alive, I will continue in her search, they cannot leave me suspended in the void. They have to help us, I won’t stop asking”- screamed the woman who has been struggling for years to find or know the truth about her daughter.

Then in the episode it was the turn of Elisabetta Gregoraci who speaking of Flavio Briatore said: “He is my family, we spend a lot of time together, he is my son’s father, I have known him for over twenty years. Of course we have some days where I can’t stand it, we screw each other, we disagree but we generally live very much in harmony“.

The episode then culminated with a roundup of comedians in order to make the day more cheerful for her in the first place and for the numerous public who follow her week after week.