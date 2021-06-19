A new chapter opens in the story that involved Mara Venier, despite himself. The presenter, after having undergone an incorrect dental operation, lost the sensitivity of the face and publicly denounced the incident. The dentists wrote to Rai, believing they had been damaged.

The story that involved Mara Venier has now become public knowledge. The presenter suffered a intervention to the teeth which turned out completely mistaken and that led to a nerve injury: to try to recover the Venier she relied on a specialist who has it operated a second time.

To speak on the “Mara Venier case” today was the board of the dentists register Italian who decided to write a letter to Rai. In particular, the category of dentists believes they have been damaged from the story of Venier, who accused a dentist in Rome for the damage, obviously without mentioning his name.

Mara Venier: the letter from the dentists

The popularity of the conductor, who often talked about the story on his social channels, would have brought a damage to image not just to the whole category of dentists, which has not had the opportunity, until now, to defend itself. Indeed, addressing the Rai, the Commission talked about “Exploitation of national TV channels ”to discredit the work of their category.

There is not only this. In the long run letter sent directly to the top of the Rai, in which it is emphasized that the responsibilities of the dentist must in any case be ascertained in the appropriate locations, the Commission also highlighted that a different treatment was reserved for surgeon who operated Mara Venier to try to “repair” the damage.

A comparison, the one with the surgeon, from which the dentists would have been offended:

“I am not referring only to the words spoken by Mrs. Mara Venier towards the dental profession […], but rather the advertising propaganda that the presenter has put in place towards the maxillofacial surgeon, that would have solved the problem “.

To the category, therefore, I have not gone down the public complaint of Mara Venier but also the fact that the conductor, with the same means with which it reaches thousands of people, has expressly praised another doctor, causing further damage to dentists.

