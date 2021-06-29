Mara Venier and her husband Nicola Carraro celebrated their fifteen years of marriage together. From Nicola, a beautiful – and scenic – gift for his beloved wife; let’s find out together what it is.

Mara Venier and Nicola Carraro they said “yes”, swearing eternal love, in 2006. It was June 28 and the wedding took place after six years of engagement between the presenter and the former film producer.

On the occasion of the wedding, many guests from the entertainment world: from Pippo Baudo to Carlo Verdone, Paola Perego, Alba Parietti… and many others.

Yesterday, June 28, 2021, the couple celebrated fifteen years of marriage, the so-called “crystal wedding”. For the occasion, Nicola Carraro he decided to make a very romantic gesture for his wife Mara Venier.

The presenter also wanted to show and share the good moment on social media and on Instagram she left a dedication of love for her husband, short but full of love.

101 red roses for Mara Venier

Mara Venier lived a day full of positive emotion; day of which he shared some moments on his profile Instagram, writing:

Happy anniversary my love … 15 years today, it will be 21 in September … who would have thought

For Mara it is a very exciting period in general as, after the medical misfortune, he was able to have hope again. In fact, when she returned after convalescence a Sunday In, Mara Venier she was sincerely moved.

Then, yesterday, another wave of good feelings for Mara, thanks also to her husband Nicola Carraro. The former film producer wanted to pay homage to their love by giving his wife 101 beautiful red roses.

Also Carraro he then decided to share a post on Instagram, in which he summarized the time spent alongside Mara Venier:

And today it is 15 years of marriage plus 6 of engagement. It is 21, we are of age.

A crystal wedding celebrated in the right way, with love, sincere sharing and, why not, also with healthy and pleasant lightness. A beautiful complicity that of the two spouses, who seem almost, for their pure harmony, a newborn couple.