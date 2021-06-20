It is now known that, unfortunately, Mara Venier has gone through a bad period. It was even uncertain whether he could return to conduct Domenica In quietly. Today, however, Mara was present at Domenica In and had no problem showing her sincere emotion.

Mara Venier is back today to lead Sunday In. The historical presenter has experienced a very bad situation due to a medical mishap.

In fact, until recently, the Venier she was not sure of returning to host – at least in the short term – the program broadcast on Sunday Rai 1: Domenica In.

Now a face that everyone is fond of, Mara Venier loves his job and his place in Rai and in the program. Unfortunately, a dental operation had literally “blocked her face”.

During an interview Mara Venier she explained that even though she got home from the hospital, her recovery was really slow and the pain was unbearable.

Fortunately, now, aunt Mara she can be said to be healed, which is why today she returned with extreme joy and visibly moved to lead Sunday In.

Mara Venier returns to Domenica In and is moved: “Thanks to all those who have been close to me”

Today the episode of Sunday In, in which it had already been said she would return Mara Venier. In fact, after a period of insecurity due to a slow recovery after the medical misfortune that saw her as a protagonist, it was not certain that she would return this Sunday.

Imaginable that she would have been happy to return, but everyone was surprised by the sincere emotion that the presenter showed live.

In fact, as soon as today’s episode began, Mara Venier she did not hold back her tears and burst into tears, after the trembling voice announced her probable “letting go of emotion”.

The words of the presenter were followed by a song played spontaneously to “accompany” the emotion of Mara; the song in question? Of course of Vasco Rossi.

If it was not possible to follow Sunday In, the episode is entirely available on RaiPlay. Meanwhile, below is a part of the presenter’s heartfelt speech: