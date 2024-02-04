Big surprise today on the TV show Rai2 intercom, where Paola Perego was seen returning to the studio after her recent health problems. But the surprises don't end here. In fact, in today's episode, February 4, an unexpected guest also arrived in the studio. Mara Venier, defined by many as the “aunt of Italians”, went to the studio during the live broadcast to “welcome back” to her friend Paola Perego. The two women, friends as well as colleagues, moved many people. On the other hand, we know that in life friendships, real ones, can really make a difference.

Let's start from the beginning, Paola Perego she had to undergo surgery due to health problems. Specifically, the presenter had to face a partial nephrectomy, i.e. the removal of part of a kidney due to a neoplasm. Delicate operation, which forced her into forced rest and therefore a temporary withdrawal from the big screen. But, in times of need, you see her friends, the real ones.

And, just as he says Paola Perego live, Mara Venier she proved to be a true and present friend. In fact, after waking up from the anesthesia, Mara was there, sitting next to Paola's bed. While waiting for her friend and colleague to regain consciousness after her delicate operation, Mara watched over her the entire time. Paola tells the audience:

Let me tell you something. I woke up from the anesthesia and I had this lady sitting there next to me. Thanks, I won't forget.

Mara Venier goes to Citofonare Rai2 to greet Paola Perego

Today, Mara he wanted to demonstrate, once again, his esteem and his affection for Paola. She went to the program hosted by Paola, Citofonare Rai2, and gave her the “official welcome back” in front of the cameras. Venier entered the studio among the applause of those present, and after warm hugs and loving goodbyes, he had to leave the set. This is because soon, she will start her program, Sunday In, and therefore, he will have to prepare for his live broadcast.

The affection and esteem between these two women of entertainment moved everyone, and even those who watched the scene from home could feel, through the screens, the sincerity of this friendship.