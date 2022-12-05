Mara Venier is very worried. The TV presenter, less than an hour from the start of the live broadcast of Domenica In, the program she has been hosting for twenty years on Rai 1, received bad news. She has discovered that her husband Nicola, currently at their home in Santo Domingo, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Fear and concern for the presenter who has carried on the show despite knowing that Nicola Carraro, the former film producer with whom she has been married since 2006, is facing isolation alone and, above all, very far from her better half.

Mara Venier kept us informed of her fans about her husband’s health conditions with a sweet post on her Instagram profile: “My love, we have been super careful in these two years but now Covid has arrived in Santo Domingo – wrote Mara -. You sent me this picture to reassure me I know. I would like to be close to you, come on my love. I love you”, wrote the presenter of Domenica In.

Many messages of affection sent by fans of Aunt Mara, who wished Nicola Carraro a speedy recovery and to be able to return soon to the arms of his beloved.