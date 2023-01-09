In an interview with the weekly ‘Di Più’, the presenter recounted some difficult moments in her life

During an interview given to the newspaper ‘Di Più’ Mara Venier has made some revelations that have not gone unnoticed. In detail, the presenter of Sunday In she laid bare by recounting some difficult moments in her life such as, for example, the difficulties that arose during the birth of her daughter Elisabetta Ferracini.

These were the words of the presenter of Sunday In about:

The doctors, since she was born prematurely, told me that I should have her baptized immediately, because she would not be able to survive. I was crying, I was desperate, next to me there was a nun who dried my tears, I still see her.

And, continuing, Mara Venier he has declared:

At the time of the baptism, I had not yet given my daughter a name, so I asked the nun what her name was. She replied that her name was Sister Elisabetta and therefore I decided to call my daughter that.

The presenter’s interview then continued with some revelations that Mara Venier made about her own children. Mara admitted that she had a difficult time with them. Their relationship has improved following the birth of nephews.

This is what the presenter revealed Sunday In to the well-known weekly about the report parents and children:

Children really understand their parents only when they become parents themselves, but this is a job that you never stop learning.

Today, therefore, the serene between Mara Venier and her children, with whom she has a beautiful and special bond.