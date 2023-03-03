These are the words of the presenter of Domenica In: “They told me what she said about me, my heart broke even more”

In these days Mara Venier he is enjoying some healthy relaxation in France, together with his family. A few days ago she was the presenter of Sunday In gave an interview to the weekly ‘Gente’ where some statements made about Maurizio Costanzo did not pass. Let’s find out together what one of the most popular presenters of the Italian small screen has revealed.

Mara Venier has returned to talk about the special relationship that bound her to the great Maurice Costanzo. Indeed, in an interview with the weekly ‘Gente’, the presenter of Domenica In recalled the times in which she met the TV giant for the first time, who passed away on 24 February at the age of 84.

In addition to this, Mara Venier revealed that she had heard from Maurizio Costanzo about three weeks ago. During the interview with the well-known weekly, the presenter of Sunday In has released some statements about the husband of Maria DeFilippi which have not gone unnoticed.

Mara Venier has in fact recounted that there were many people who, after the death of Maurizio Costanzo, told her the Well that the great journalist and conductor felt towards him. In this regard, these were the words of the presenter:

It breaks my heart, I loved him too. In our profession, we meet many people, but only with some do we establish a relationship of esteem, humanity and affection.

Mara Venier, the words on Sunday In: “It’s my weak point, I can’t give it up”

The interview with the well-known newspaper then continued with some statements that Mara Venier released about Sunday InThe plan Sunday afternoon listening sample. Regarding the transmission, the presenter revealed: