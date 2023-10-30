Let’s find out together why the two presenters didn’t speak to each other

In these last few hours the embrace in which they have become the protagonists has been causing a lot of talk Mara Venier and Simona Ventura during the last episode of Sunday In aired on Rai1. It seems that peace has returned between the two presenters after a period of estrangement which had caused quite a bit of chatter on the pages of the main crime newspapers.

There are many who have wondered why the friendship between Mara Venier and Simona Ventura ended. According to rumours, it seems that the two Rai presenters moved away before Simona Ventura began her relationship with Giovanni Terzi. Perhaps not everyone knows that before Giovanni, Simona Ventura was linked to Grò Carraro, son of Nicola Carrarohusband of Mara Venier.

In reality, the reason why Mara Venier and Simona Ventura parted ways never came to light. Whatever it is, the important thing is that the two conductors have managed to find a meeting point. These were the words that Mara Venier addressed to Simona Ventura:

Love made you change, Giovanni made you change. You really are a different person.

After the gesture of which she became the protagonist together with Mara Venier, Simona Ventura exposed herself with these words:

I am very happy, it is a moment of peace and I want peace with everyone. Also because there are such good things happening for us and such bad things around that it’s just not worth fighting with anyone.

All’s well that ends well. The hug of which Mara Venier and Simona Ventura were the protagonists, filled all their numerous fans with joy and amazement.