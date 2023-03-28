Without any shadow of a doubt, Mara Venier and Barbara d’Urso they are two of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the two have ended up in the crosshairs of gossip due to some insults from the Twitter profile Qui Mediaset. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Bad inconvenience for Mara Venier and Barbara D’Urso. On the occasion of the episode of Sunday In aired on March 26, 2023, the hostess dedicated ample space to Gabriella Labate. During the live broadcast, Barbara d’Urso intervened to make a surprise to her friend, guest of the program.

In detail, the presenter of Afternoon Five, sent her a video that was broadcast live. A few hours later, the Twitter profile Qui Mediaset became the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards the two presenters. In fact, some have appeared on the social account insults aimed most likely at those directly involved. These were the words reported in the tweet:

What an unpleasant thing, t *** and Silvy seems right to me.

Needless to say the post in question has gone viral on the web within a very short time. However, shortly after the Mediaset account promptly intervened on the matter by speaking of a hacker attack or abnormal access:

Service information. We have detected an anomalous access to our profile. As a result of the necessary technical intervention we may have malfunctions of the account. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The relationship between Mara Venier and Barbara D’Urso

Mara Venier and Barbara d’Urso are linked by aspecial friendship. it was the presenter of that who spoke about it Sunday In few years ago. These had been hers statements: