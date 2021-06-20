Mara Venier after paresis: “Difficult days, part of the face has lost sensitivity”

Mara Venier returns to talk by updating fans on her health conditions and announcing her return to driving on Domenica In, broadcast today, 20 June 2021, on Rai 1. In a video published on social media, the presenter apologized for the his absence these days and explained that he had lived through difficult days and did not solve the problem. Fresh from a facial paresis, a consequence of a dental surgery gone bad, Mara Venier has lost sensitivity in part of her face, after a dental intervention has damaged a nerve.

However, the presenter announced that she wants to return to normal soon, completing this season on Domenica In. “Sorry if I was absent, I have had very difficult days. I wanted to tell you that however I will be there on Sunday anyway. However, the problem is not solved. Part of my face has lost sensitivity for now, I hope to recover it soon, but I want to go back to Domenica In and finish this edition ”, said Aunt Mara on Instagram, reassuring her followers.

Today, therefore, the lady of Sunday will be regularly at the helm of the Rai 1 program. Among the guests of the episode there will be Orietta Berti, Nino Frassica, Paola Minaccioni, Eleonora Abbagnato, the actor of Gomorrah Salvatore Esposito and Giulia Stabile, dancer and winner of ‘Friends 2021’. Then there will be the Boomdabash who will perform with their latest hit of the summer ‘Mohicans’, while Bruno Venturini will sing a classic of the Neapolitan song.