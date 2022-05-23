Social criticism for the presenter guilty of having used two weights and two measures with Manuel Bortuzzo and Luigi Strangis.

Controversy over the behavior of Mara Venier at Domenica In. The host was accused of being inconsistent. It all started after yesterday’s guest on the broadcast of Luigi Strangis cool winner of Friends.

Aside from the controversy of the singer’s fans for waiting for their darling throughout the show only to appear towards the end, Mara has been criticized for using two weights and two measures with Manuel Bortuzzo and Luigi himself.

A few weeks ago Manuel Bortuzzo had to attend Domenica In to present the film Born again aired on Rai 1. The one hosted, however, was canceled at the last moment because apparently Venier was annoyed that Manuel had been a guest at very true by Silvia Toffanin, the previous afternoon.

Source: web

He was in the studio yesterday Luigi Strangis, but he also went to Verissimo last Saturday. Why this unequal treatment?

“Bortuzzo did not want it because the day before he was at Toffanin’s, but afterwards he hosts the winner of Amici who yesterday was at Silvia’s. Clown, fake ” – wrote a fan on social media.

Many recalled the many years of friendship that binds Mara Venier and Maria De Filippi. A friendship capable of overcoming certain obstacles and mechanisms.

Also last year, Venier hosted the winner of Amici in its broadcast Giulia Stabile. It is as if he were putting in place an exchange of favor with De Filippi by promoting the students of his program.

The case of the waiver of the guest of Manuel Bortuzzo also irritated the RAI executives who did not agree with this way of acting.

But in the meantime Aunt Mara has been confirmed at the helm of Domenica In again next year and will also land in prime time on Friday 27 May before concluding this vintage on 5 June next.