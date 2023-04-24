On Domenica In, Mara Venier becomes the protagonist of a small inconvenience

Yesterday, Sunday 23 April 2023, another episode of Sunday In. During the interview with Simone Coccia, Mara Venier she became the protagonist of a small inconvenience due to which she was forced to stop for a few seconds. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Mara Venier is one of the conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. During the episode of Domenica In aired yesterday 23 April 2023, the woman gave a funny moment to all its viewers. The episode took place while the landlady was interviewing Simon Coccia.

In fact, the presenter was sitting on hers footstool when suddenly he risked becoming the protagonist of a fall. In light of this she herself exclaimed:

Oh my, how scary. Excuse me eh, but I’m already precarious on my feet.

Fortunately the problem it was immediately resolved as some of the staff immediately proceeded to repair the sitting.

Mara Venier on Domenica In: the guests of the episode

Among guests of the episode of Sunday In of April 23, 2023, there was Rita Pavone who let herself go to some unpublished statements. In detail, the woman retraced hers sixty years career and then performed on the notes of some of his famous songs.

Subsequently, it was the turn of Simone Coccia, ex boyfriend of Stephanie Pezzopane. The model opened his heart to the hostess and spoke about the recent separation with his ex-partner. Finally there was the celebration of Baggage which involved Valeria Marini, Pamela Prati, Leo Gullotta, Gabriella Labate and Martuello in the study.