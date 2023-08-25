The presenter lashes out at the harsh comment of a hater: what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Mara Venier returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The presenter of Sunday In she showed a real fury on social media because of a comment written by a hater that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Mara Venier a fury on social media. These days the presenter is spending a few days of vacation with her husband Nicholas Carraro and never misses an opportunity to immortalize some of the moments lived together with her husband. Some users have sent Mara nothing short of affectionate messages; others, however, have railed against the conductor who later lost his temper and responded in a manner to their words.

Among the many comments written under the shots that Mara Venier shares on her Instagram page we can read:

Sweetest Mrs. Mara, I’ve always followed you. She is the only one who can make me laugh with tears and move me. I am happy that she will be doing Sunday in because Sunday is a difficult day.

As already anticipated, however, there are not very nice messages written by the haters against which the presenter of Sunday In she blurted out. This is one of the many comments that made Mara Venier lose her patience:

But if you’re so in love and happy why don’t you stop doing Domenica In and spend the winter with him? It’s time for you to retire.

After reading the messages, the conductor she flew into a rage and replied to the user like this: