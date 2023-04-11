Mara Venier is one of the most popular and loved television characters by the public. His Sunday In makes audience records every Sunday with its many guests who are delighted to be in the studio with one of the queens of Italian television. Precisely because it is very popular, it happens that the image of her is used for illegal purposes without her consent.

It’s not the first time this has happened and it has also happened with other famous people. There are scam sites that generally sell supplements or financial products using the image and words of well-known characters as leverage to trigger trust in readers. The last fall into this trap was right Mara Venier. The presenter revealed everything on social media, promising to go and report those who become the protagonists of such scams.

In practice, a product was sponsored using the face of Mara Venier without her consent. “Knees won’t hurt anymore and joints will regenerate in 5 nights!” – this is the phrase attributed to the presenter who, however, was in the dark about everything.

She defended herself on Instagram by posting a story: “Never made this advertisement… Do you even have the courage to put your email… A lawsuit follows!!! #fraud” – he wrote.

And in fact Mara immediately went to report the incident. Generally, however, tracing the direct owners of these scams is always very difficult. Many fans have supported Mara’s choice. “You are right to report”, “Mara, we don’t believe it, it is impossible for you to advertise like this”, “But these are crazy people and cheaters. I report them every time I find such advertising online”– wrote numerous fans.

It is not known if there has been any report from some fans who warned Mara of the improper use of her person or if she discovered it on her own, the fact is that she is very angry because it is not the first time this has happened.