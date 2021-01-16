The Mara river basin in Kenya and Tanzania is drying up more and more frequently. Above all, the women of the Maasai should now become water conservationists.

NAROK taz | The name of the Mara River is known to few, but many have seen it. It lies on the way for one and a half million wildebeest in search of water and food on their seasonal migration between the national parks Serengeti in Tanzania and Maasai Mara in Kenya. The Mara River Basin is also important to the approximately one million farmers and shepherds who depend on the water of the river and its tributaries.

Risa Kosen, a Maasai environmental protection activist in the small town of Narok, through which the Enkare-Narok River flows, a tributary of the Mara, calls it “too much pressure on the river basin”. At the bridge over the river you can see rubbish floating in it and illegal water being pumped out.

The problem with the Mara begins with its springs in the Mau Forest, at 3,000 meters above sea level, one of the most important water source areas in Kenya. There are illegal settlements in the forest where farmers have cut down huge pieces of forest. These settlers are often removed with a hard hand, but usually return quickly. “With less and less forest, the Mau highlands also get less and less rain, and especially in times of drought, the rivers downstream almost or completely dry out,” says Kosen.

When Kenya gained independence in 1963, the Mara was a steady river that carried water all year round. In the last few years the water became less and less. In 2019 the Mara was completely dry for some time – only to overflow its banks in early 2020, during an exceptionally heavy rainy season.

Chemistry and feces in the river water

Another problem is water pollution. “Many people who live in the river’s catchment area don’t have running water from the tap,” says Kosen and sighs. “They rely on the water in the Mara or the tributaries to wash themselves or their clothes, for which they use chemical detergents. People and animals leave their droppings on the edge of the river. Farmers use chemical insecticides that flow into the water when it rains. Some hotels in the national parks discharge their sewage into the rivers. “

Risa Kosen studied economics. The 39-year-old was focusing on environmental issues ten years ago when, during a drought in his father’s kraal, he saw cows dying one by one of hunger and thirst. There are more and more droughts in Kenya and they last longer than before. Since then, he has been committed to protecting the Mara River Basin.

Kosen often argues about this with other Maasai. He thinks they have too many animals. A Maasai’s wealth is measured by the size of their herds of cattle, there are even herds of 2,000 animals. “It’s madness at this time,” says the activist. “There is too little water and grass, and such herds contribute to that.” According to official figures, there are over 18 million cattle in Kenya, just as many sheep and 28 million goats.

The course of the Mara River is 395 kilometers long. It begins in Kenya and finally crosses the border to Tanzania at the national parks, where it flows into Lake Victoria. “The river here in Kenya is getting dirtier and too much used and then flows on to our brothers, the Maasai in Tanzania. The water connects us, but in this case in a negative way, ”says Kosen. He thinks that the governments of both countries should work together on river management.

“Finding solutions together”

Scientists have been collecting data on the Mara River since 2015 for a cross-border water allocation plan and a water contract. Germany’s Federal Environment Ministry is supporting this project, which is being carried out by the Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and which will run until March 2021, with EUR 6 million.

The Mara river basin is not only of concern to Kenya and Tanzania, because as a feeder to Lake Victoria, it is also related to the Nile. “We are ecologically connected to a number of countries. We don’t just have to think about ourselves, we also have to find global solutions together on how to deal with water, ”says Nelson ole Reiyia (46), initiator of the Nashulai nature reserve in the Mara river basin.

In Nashulai, shepherds live side by side with their cattle and wild animals. It is the first nature reserve managed by the local Maasai community. “We are only a small part of the river basin here, but the health of our ecosystem is closely related to the rest of the world.”

Reiyia organizes lessons for Maasai about the environment and especially about water. “We keep an eye on the Maasai culture. Women are the traditional water haulers. We educate them so that they also become water conservationists. “

Much vegetation has disappeared on the banks of the small rivers that flow through Nashulai – people are poor and need firewood. Reiyia has used the local youth to plant native trees. He explains: “Water protection and nature conservation – everything has to do with people. We don’t just have to solve a problem, but a network of challenges. “