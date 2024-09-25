In a joint effort to protect the city of Cancun from possible flooding, Governor Mara Lezama and the mayor of Benito Juarez, Ana Patricia Peralta, carried out an exhaustive monitoring of the suction pumps in the city. This action is carried out in response to the heavy rains forecast due to the passage of Tropical Storm ‘Helene’ along the coasts of Quintana Roo.

Governor Lezama stressed the importance of these preventive measures, emphasizing that they are working closely with the municipal Public Services team. ‘We are accompanying Ana Paty with the entire municipal Public Services team supervising the fences, the absorption zones. If there is a need to have an electric power plant in case the power goes out,’ the governor said.

For her part, Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta pointed out that 15 areas with a higher risk of flooding have been identified due to the proximity of the pavement to the water table. In these areas, road closures are planned in case the rains intensify, with the aim of avoiding traffic and minimising the risks for citizens.

In addition, Peralta de la Peña reported that bilge pumps have been placed in particularly vulnerable areas, such as the Donceles 28 and Lombardo Toledano neighborhoods. These pumps are essential to drain the accumulated water and prevent severe flooding in these areas.

The mayor also called on citizens to use the ‘Reporta y Aporta’ program number, 9988 44 8035, to report needs regarding well dredging, removal of junk and cleaning of plant waste. This program seeks to involve the community in preventive actions and guarantee a quick and effective response.

Regarding the collection of solid waste, Peralta de la Peña stated that, for the time being, there will be no changes to the established schedules. However, he recommended that citizens not throw waste in the street, since this can clog drains and grates, worsening the flooding conditions.

Collaboration between state and municipal authorities is crucial in emergency situations such as the one anticipated with Tropical Storm Helene. Monitoring of suction pumps and other preventive measures demonstrate the commitment of authorities to protect the population and minimize damage caused by inclement weather.

It is essential that citizens follow the recommendations of the authorities and stay informed about the weather conditions and the preventive actions in progress. Active community participation is essential to effectively face the challenges presented by heavy rains and possible flooding.

Supervision of the suction pumps by Mara Lezama and Ana Patricia Peralta is a key preventive measure to protect Cancun from flooding. Collaboration between authorities and the community is vital to ensure the safety and well-being of all the city’s inhabitants.