Mara Gómez (La Plata, 1997) answers the phone at 11pm in Argentina with a tired voice. He has been answering questions from journalists around the world for the last two days. His incorporation to the team Villa San Carlos Athletic Club, in Buenos Aires, has shaken his country and the world of football like a tsunami. Mara Gómez is the first transsexual player who could be part of a female team of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

In full preseason, the soccer player has already started training with her teammates as a substitute, however, as the club has indicated in a release, does not yet have a formal contract with the group.

Five years ago, Mara Gómez chose this new name according to her gender identity. Since 2012 in the South American country there is a law that guarantees the right to identity of trans people above any norm or regulation. The player clings to this legislation in the hope that her dream of being legally recognized as a woman will be joined by that of scoring goals for a first division team. “If the AFA lets me compete, it would mean the inclusion of trans people not only in sports, but in any field,” he says.

The young athlete has experience as a soccer player since she started kicking the ball at the age of 15. “I suffered from discrimination and exclusion and suffered from it since adolescence,” he tells Verne in telephone interview. “Since I decided to change my gender, insults have come in the workplace and also in football,” explains the scorer. During her last stage she was captain of the Malvinas Club, two-time champion of the Platense Amateur League.

Since his face is in all the newspapers and news portals in Argentina, Gómez has not stopped receiving comments for and against. She says that her colleagues support her and encourage her to continue fighting for her dreams. Meanwhile, she also receives the most retrograde scourge of the sports press who criticize her body and the physical difference that may exist with the rest of the players.

“Society is based on information that science gave many years ago that postulates that women are below men in physiological and anatomical issues. However, currently there are players with more speed and strength than a man, ”she says in response to criticism. And he adds: “It has to do with a patriarchal vision that inferiorizes women compared to men in the biological sphere.” “Soccer is not just about hormones. Look at Messi, he’s 1.60 meters tall and four guys follow him to get the ball out of him and they don’t succeed, ”explains Gómez, who maintains that to be a good footballer, training, work and improvement weigh more than physical fitness.

It is not the first time that a case similar to that of Gómez has happened. In 2017 the Argentine Hockey Confederation began to include trans women in women’s tournaments after the case of Jessica Millamán, but talking about soccer in Argentina are big words, almost as much as talking about religion. “Soccer in Argentina is very important. It is a discriminatory world where machismo exists and has a lot of power, ”says the young woman.

Women’s sport is still semi-professionalized and the benefits that female soccer players have are not equal to those of their male peers. Mara Gómez believes that the women’s league is having great growth and that her fight will pave the way for the generations to come. “Hopefully in the future both boys and girls will do what they like without suffering discrimination and exclusion,” he explains.

As a good striker, Gómez is used to beating the rival team. This game, perhaps the most important of his career, will not be played on the field but in the offices of the Argentine Federation. If he gets the green light to compete, Mara Gómez’s goal against discrimination will break important barriers in the world of sports.

