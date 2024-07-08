Mara Favro, who is the pizza chef under investigation: his disappearance and the precedent

These are crucial hours for the Mara Favro case, the 51-year-old woman who disappeared on the evening of March 7 from Chiomonte, in Val di Susa. Today, in fact, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will assign the Carabinieri the task of examining the interior of the red Punto in which the woman allegedly got into the night of her disappearance, leaving the restaurant-pizzeria where she worked, and then returning, because she had forgotten her house keys. With the unrepeatable technical assessment – which has the guarantees of the evidentiary incident – the Carabinieri of the Scientific Investigations Section will look for biological traces of the missing woman and the two suspects, to try to reconstruct exactly what happened that night.

The injured party will appoint as its consultant the criminologist Fabrizio Pace, president of the Piedmont section of “Penelope”, the association that deals with missing persons. The Deputy Prosecutor Cesare Parodi has notified in recent days the notice for “unrepeatable technical investigations”. There are two suspects: the manager of the restaurant “Don Ciccio” Vincenzo Milione, 45 years old, and the then pizza chef Cosimo Esposito, 36 years old and originally from Manfredonia. While increasingly disturbing details emerge about the history of the pizzeria owner, from his connection with the Albanian mafia to his previous convictions for prostitution, an aura of mystery still surrounds Mara’s former colleague, who disappeared after the notification of the notice, moving away from Val di Susa.

Cosimo himself was indicated as the person with whom Mara Favro went away the night of her disappearance, even though he denied on the show “Pomeriggio 5” that he had taken the woman home: “I didn’t take anyone because Mrs. Mara came to work in her car. When my shift was over I also had to go to Susa and she gave me a lift. Since her car wasn’t working well she dropped me off before the traffic lights in Susa. She had an appointment there with someone, but I don’t know who,” explains the colleague. “She was taken back to the pizzeria by a truck driver headed to France. She had hitchhiked and would have walked home on her way back.”

The car on which the investigations will be carried out, however, registered to a South American citizen and seized because it was uninsured, had been lent to the Pizza Chef Cosimo. “He is worried,” say those who know him, “because, even though he had nothing to do with Mara’s disappearance, he fears getting into trouble for that car. It’s not his, but his partner’s, who had been a waitress at Don Ciccio’s some time ago. The woman had lent the car to Cosimo the pizza chef because he had asked for it. She had no use for that car anymore. It was uninsured, she wanted to sell it. And Cosimo needed it. But Cosimo never said that she doesn’t have a license. I don’t think he ever told anyone.” So, who drove the red Punto the night Mara disappeared? And did Mara get in it dead or alive? Milione and Esposito’s versions of the night of the mystery are not consistent. There are dark spots. Contradictions. Someone may have omitted the truth.

Even Cosimo Esposito, after all, does not seem to have told everything. Like, for example, the arrest he received in 2013 for aggravated assault: the then 26-year-old had in fact attacked a peer at his workplace with an iron bar. A “punitive expedition”, local newspapers of the time reported, for trivial reasons. A fact that he himself had admitted before the judge, who had ordered house arrest.