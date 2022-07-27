Mara Carfagna (sora hesitates) also makes her choice

The nightmare of going back to dancing at Colorado Café opens up for her

And so finally the numinous event that swirled in the dark Roman political sky happened: Mara Carfagna also leaves Forza Italia.

He did so with a letter addressed, strangely but not too much, to The print in which he unveiled the predictable story of the ideological extremization of the center – right after having brought down Mario Draghi.

And then, last but not least, his political “program”:

“The”vests”That we wore – to use a horrible expression – no longer tell the truth, they no longer define the fields, on the contrary they confuse ideas. It will be necessary to start sewing a new dress for moderate Italy, pro-European, liberal, guarantor, faithful to the Western pact and to the word given to the voters ”.

Therefore, as can be easily deduced, even the “sora hesitates”, He finally had the courage to make his choice probably forced by the inexorable turn of events.

Instead, let us doubt that it is motivated by the “good of Italy”, As ratta then hastened to say.

His was a choice of “pure opportunity“Made by a former minister of” Equal Opportunities “-if you allow me the pun-, knowing full well that in the center – right there is already a real alpha female, Giorgia Meloni, who would have annihilated her in a very short time, especially in the electoral period.

The firepower of the blonde leader from Mostacciano is summed up in the very famous mix that became a catchphrase some time ago: “I am GiorgiaI am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian “.

It is clear that the little ladies of Forza Italia could do little against this stuff.

Moreover, it is evident that Mara was infected by the “poltronista centrist” which sees its natural outbreak in the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

She, along with Renato Brunetta and Mariastella Gelmini they leave Forza Italia only because the “ministrite” is an ugly beast that has an almost infinite capacity for persuasion in the human soul.

Look how he transformed Luigi Di Maio who, together with Alessandro Di Battista, freaked out in Paris in French anti-government demonstrations with yellow vests and then turned into a sort of Tabacci de noantri.

And just like Di Maio, too Mara Rosaria Carfagnait is not that he had ever made a real profession beyond politics, even if at least he got a degree.

Once the umbilical cord with Arcore is broken, the nightmare of going back to dancing at the Colorado Café and doing some Telesalesthe same nightmare that afflicts Di Maio who was a drink maker at the San Paolo.

In short, this is the political class we have.

After all, every time there are a certain number of illustrious trumpets and trumpets, the “centrist reflex” is triggered. and that is the poor people just to save the loaf of self – they deceive the existence of a mythical place, a sort of Śambhala where the souls of all the former powerful brutalized by the events of “cynical and cheating” destiny can find themselves together again to be able to start hoping again.

