Elections, compared to Gelmini and Brunetta, Carfagna is the most dangerous precisely because it seems a moderate and instead it is not at all

The path of the Minister for the South is very curious Mara Carfagna. From a life anchored to the masses with Forza Italia, after decades he betrayed his mentor Silvio Berlusconiis hooked to the choreographic Roman chariot of Carlo Calenda. He is moving away with his fellow ministers Maristella Gelmini And Renato Brunettaof the three it is the most dangerous precisely because it seems moderate and instead it is not at all.

She is able to adapt quickly to any situation, the important thing is that she is favorable to her. The proven proof of this opportunist attitude is in the few days in which his new boss had signed the agreement with the Democratic Party of Enrico Letta.

She, like one Zelig in a kiltshe immediately transformed into a red pasionaria, and raised her delicate white fist, she began to be a “communist”, causing outbursts of hilarity that spread to the center of the Earth.

But what could she care? The new line, in those three cursed days, was to be a rib of the Democratic Party and she, as a good Fregoli of politics, she immediately identified with the rolealso participating in some televised debates that will now remain historical relics of Italian transformism.

But since Mara is always aiming high, a few days ago the rumor began to circulate that she will be the leader of the Third Pole, the phantom Phoenix that everyone is there says where no one knows that fills the forbidden dreams of Italian centrists since the times of the disintegration of the White Whale.

The Third Pole is the consolation of the afflicted and the illusion of the desperate, the balm of the sick who, cut off from the implacable bipolar mechanisms, believe they can recycle themselves in the middle, with the classic policy of the double oven and then if the thing were to have some success the ovens become three and transform magically in “needles of the balance” ready to blackmail the big parties.

But let’s go back to the former favorite of the Knight. We were talking about its huge desire to commandnot a little for someone who started with telesales and frolicking at Colorado Café.

Since the rumor has gone around, as a good Christian Democrat almost Tobacconist, she was quick to deny which naturally means exactly the opposite namely that this is precisely its real goal.

But the minister did not stop there. During the talk In Onda (La 7) the host Marianna Aprile asked her if there was a “magic circle” in Forza Italia that stood between the militant base and Berlusconi. She, as an honored madame, at first scoffed saying that for “reasons of style” she didn’t want to talk about itbut then, pursued by Luca Telese, she hurried declaring:

“In short, no one within Forza Italia has been able to say anything about the fact that our main ally (editor’s note: which would later be Salvini), during a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, without the government’s knowledge he had organized a trip to Russia paid for with money from the Russian embassy. It’s normal? He went to the borders of Poland and being sbertucciato in worldwide is normal! ”.

In short Carfagna was angry with Matteo Salvini and the Lega which, however, when he was their ally not only were fine, but were indeed serious interlocutors and reliable, to keep the post of minister, we add a little andreottianamente us.

Then he gave one jab also to Giorgia Meloniwhich she sees with smoke in her eyes – because she is a female like her but much more powerful – painting, if she becomes prime minister, a future Italy “much more similar to Hungary than to France or Germany”, forgetting that the leader of Fratelli d ‘Italy, has made a very broad declaration of full Atlantic location.

